Leclerc and Sainz message after the 2021 US F1 GP

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz message after both Ferrari drivers finished the 2021 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Ferrari had quite a good race in Austin, with both drivers finishing in the point. Leclerc scored 12 points by crossing the finish on P4. Sainz who had to start on the soft tyres and scored 6 points by ending up 7th.

Ferrari is fighting for P3 in the 2021 constructors championship and is now only 3.5 points behind McLaren.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: