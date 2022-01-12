The future of DRS in F1 by Peter Windsor (3/3)

If the 2022 F1 regulations have been designed to improve the overtaking potential of the cars, why do we still need an artificial Drag Reduction System (DRS) - particularly when DRS is prone to controversy (as per the 2021 Brazilian GP)?

Peter Windsor answers this (00:00) and other questions from viewers in this, the third part of our second viewers' trilogy.

Other questions and answers in this video: why can't lapped cars unlap themselves in SC conditions merely by using the pit lane instead of driving a full lap (06:20)? What illustrious Team Principal raced his own cars mid-season? And which ultra-successful F1 car was originally designed with a gear shift on the steering column?

