Styrian GP Friday: Time for George to step up? by Peter Windsor

It's not every day that we see an F1 driver spinning in the pit lane - but that's what Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas managed in Austria on Friday. He faces a three-place grid drop on Sunday plus a couple of penalty points for his trouble but in the bigger picture the figure of George Russell looms ever larger - particularly as George was blindingly quick (P3) over the long runs in FP2 .

There's a chance of rain over the weekend but in the dry on Friday it was Max Verstappen again quickest on the on light fuel and Lewis Hamilton a shade faster (albeit on the soft tyre) with fuel on board. Pierre Gasly was again quick for Alpha Tauri-Honda (although a power unit issue sidelined him for FP2) and Ferrari again look to be struggling. Peter Windsor offers his thoughts.

