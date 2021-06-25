Styrian GP Friday: Time for George to step up? by Peter Windsor
It's not every day that we see an F1 driver spinning in the pit lane - but that's what Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas managed in Austria on Friday. He faces a three-place grid drop on Sunday plus a couple of penalty points for his trouble but in the bigger picture the figure of George Russell looms ever larger - particularly as George was blindingly quick (P3) over the long runs in FP2 .
There's a chance of rain over the weekend but in the dry on Friday it was Max Verstappen again quickest on the on light fuel and Lewis Hamilton a shade faster (albeit on the soft tyre) with fuel on board. Pierre Gasly was again quick for Alpha Tauri-Honda (although a power unit issue sidelined him for FP2) and Ferrari again look to be struggling. Peter Windsor offers his thoughts.
Sky should try to sign this guy up for commentary team and get rip of some dead wood take your pick leave De rosta there with him .exit brindles and Johnny Herbert
Peter is from UK , Russell is from UK so no value for this remark at all only just chauvinism . Russell blindingly quick ? since when ? Oh compared to his teammate? Sorry but Russell will have to wait a little longer and this "pushing" from analists and journalists is not helping him to get more chances and people are going to "resent" Russell . He is a crying unsattisfied baby if you hear how he reacts in case of an incident. Sorry UK but i am not convinced about this young talent at all because you need to drive top but you need to be strong in your head too.
Thought you were talking about Hamilton there