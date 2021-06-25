Hottest F1 News of week 25 in 2021

25 June 2021 by    1 min read

Check out this weeks hottest news from the world of Formula 1.
The voice over is done by Jonathan Simon (@jonnyess8).

The following news is highlighted in this weeks episode:

  1. Mercedes team boss now joking with Bottas’ winter decision deadline?
  2. Turkish F1 Grand Prix will replace cancelled Singapore GP
  3. Ricciardo afraid he won’t win five F1 titles?
  4. Red Bull Racing warns Mercedes team about front wing protest
  5. Hamilton says he proved bad chassis story is ‘myth’

