Hottest F1 News of week 25 in 2021
Check out this weeks hottest news from the world of Formula 1.
The voice over is done by Jonathan Simon (@jonnyess8).
The following news is highlighted in this weeks episode:
- Mercedes team boss now joking with Bottas’ winter decision deadline?
- Turkish F1 Grand Prix will replace cancelled Singapore GP
- Ricciardo afraid he won’t win five F1 titles?
- Red Bull Racing warns Mercedes team about front wing protest
- Hamilton says he proved bad chassis story is ‘myth’
