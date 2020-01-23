Sir Stirling Moss - part 1 By Peter Windsor





Peter Windsor talks to one of the greatest racing drivers of all time - Sir Stirling Moss. Although Sir Stirling's penchant mainly for driving privately-entered British F1 cars ultimately hurt his ability to win a World Championship, Sir Stirling thrived on giant-killing the big guns - and doing so on the classic circuits - on tracks like Monaco and the Nurburgring.

This hitherto little-seen interview with Sir Stirling was recorded eight years ago in the London Hilton, a stone's throw from the Moss family house in Mayfair - and only a few months after Sir Stirling had suffered major injuries from a fall down a lift shaft. Sir Stirling still lives in that house today, fighting ill-health with amazing fortitude and strength.

