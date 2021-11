Sergio Pérez's racing career properly began when he gave up everything in Mexico and moved to Europe as a teenager, completely alone.

His road to F1 was far from certain as he battled loneliness and language barriers on the other side of the world from his family. But Checo never gave up on his dream, and worked hard to achieve a seat in Formula 1.

