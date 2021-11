Say hello to McLaren Fan Heist: where we take two unsuspecting, die-hard Buffalo Bills fans and try to convert them into McLaren fans! Supporters don’t get any more ardent than hardcore Bills fans, but we're determined to get them hooked to Formula 1.

That’s why we’re taking them on the trip of a lifetime to show them the extraordinary world of McLaren up close.

