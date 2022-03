Come behind the scenes with Scuderia Ferrari as their 2022 F1 season gets off to the best possible start, with Charles Leclerc leading team-mate Carlos Sainz across the line to record the team’s 85th one-two finish in Formula 1.

This was the Maranello squad’s 239th win and Charles’ third after those in Belgium and Italy in 2019.

