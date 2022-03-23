Hamilton & Russell 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP preview
Join Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they tell us how they plan to tackle the fastest street circuit this week in Jeddah with PETRONAS Motorsports
Looking forward to seeing bottas pass shamilton this year.possibly lap him and grussel
Yea cause he struggled every year when they were in the same car.
Oh look. Another member of Morons Inc. Lol
Leopold, shouldn't there be a video with this?
Yep, it has now... ;-)