Sainz and Leclerc do the Beer Challenge

Binotto claims Ferrari now can 'finally' rely on both pilots
4 July 2021 by    1 min read

The C² Challenge is back 😎 Be sure to have your glass ready 🙌 Enjoy the Estrella Galicia 00 Beer Challenge 🍻

