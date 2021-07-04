Bottas to explore other options if Mercedes decides to oust him
Jul.4 - Valtteri Bottas says he will explore "other options" if Mercedes decides to oust him for 2022 and beyond.
On Saturday, the reigning champions announced that Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract for 2022 and 2023, reportedly on the full financial terms of his pre-covid deals.
Bottas' future, however, remains in the balance.
"When we signed the (Hamilton) contract, we asked Valtteri what he thought about us announcing it now," team boss Toto Wolff said in Austria.
"He answered in the Finnish way - 'I don't give a sh*t. He really said it like that," Wolff told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.
"So that's why we put it out straight away."
Wolff said the decision between Bottas or George Russell will only be made "in the next few weeks or maybe months".
If Bottas is ousted, F1's rumour mill is pointing towards a return to Williams for the 31-year-old, or perhaps even Alfa Romeo.
"I love racing and I love Formula 1," said Bottas.
"If I cannot stay with Mercedes, then of course I will explore other options. But that's not something I have to worry about now.
"I have a good management team, and they haven't told me anything so far. I don't know if they've already contacted anyone because they know how important it is for me to focus on the current moment."
However, he said the time for negotiations is coming "soon".
"I don't know what day or what week, but yes we will have to look at all the options and the situation as a whole," said Bottas.
"It just dawned on me that it is already July, so I'm sure we will discuss it soon even if it is not today or tomorrow."
It is a big decision for Wolff, because Bottas is Hamilton's preferred partner. However, the highly-promising Russell is becoming quietly impatient for a promotion which would be welcomed by many in the paddock.
"Of course we talk about it a lot internally," Wolff admitted.
"But today it is mainly about Lewis. We will see what happens with the second seat in the coming weeks."
Wolff said Hamilton's wishes will be listened to, but insisted that the seven time world champion wants above all else "a reliable teammate who challenges him".
"For Lewis it's not so important who is in the other car," he added.
"In the summer, we will negotiate with Valtteri and George and then make a decision. Hopefully this will happen before the end of the season."
What does this mean? Whoever will work for the least money gets the drive? Shouldn't the choice of a driver be made before the negotiation stage?
exactly, make th offer to the one you want , then if that's not acceptable , go for your 2nd choice , that's what employers do choosing between two candidates, not play them off against each other with mind games
I think Toto , he probably answered in the most pissed off way he could come on Toto, you've messed the guy about all year , how else was he gonna react , and on MB lewis was poor again today .... hed better win at SS , or its Gordijn for lewis ,which as any good f1 knows, means its curtains for lewis in Dutch .
Good timing on learning Dutch. LOL
gotta get with Ror , its the language of champions lol
Very European of you shroppy the language of champions for years to come
I believe you are both a bit off in your description of a current negotiation. A short list of candidates is selected, followed by one (or more) discussions with the candidates to gauge suitability, organizational fit, etc. A leading candidate emerges with whom compensation and performance expectations are negotiated after the offer. Failure to reach agreement means moving on to candidate #2.
Wolff would seem to be following this approach.
Brian, you might be correct re Toto's meaning. There are five collaborative stages of the negotiation process: Prepare, Information Exchange, Bargain, Conclude, Execute. Perhaps he is referring to the information exchange stage. It seems that all parties already have the necessary information re suitability, organizational fit, etc.to determine if they are a mutual fit and he should have identified a leading candidate. If that is true, that would put them at the next three stages and preclude his simultaneously 'negotiating' with both drivers. I might be misunderstanding his comment, but that's my take. As Shrop' says, "playing them against each other with mind games". Again, I might misunderstand his comment.