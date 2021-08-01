Quali analysis 2021 Hungarian F1 GP by Peter Windsor

In something of a definitive statement about the current balance of F1 power, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton not only took the pole for the Hungarian GP on the tight Hungaroring but will also be going in to the race on Pirelli Medium tyres.

Arch-rival Max Verstappen, by contrast, will be starting from P3, behind Lewis, on the faster, but much less durable, Pirelli soft tyres.

Peter Windsor analyses these results in the context of the new, stiffer Pirelli rear tyres in use by the F1 teams since Silverstone - and looks at some of the other themes of an eventful Saturday in Hungary, including the accident that has relegated Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to the mid-field.

Check out more items on this website about: