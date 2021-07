It was hot and grip levels were initially low around the Hungaroring - and, contrary to expectations on this tight, high-downforce circuit.

it was Mercedes who set the early pace in Hungary. Rain is expected on Saturday, however - and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is not overly worried.

Peter Windsor looks at some of the day's key happenings - and wishes Fernando Alonso a very happy 40th birthday.

