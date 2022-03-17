POV: Tsunoda driving the AlphaTauri AT03

POV: Tsunoda driving the AlphaTauri AT03
17 March 2022 by    1 min read
 1

jump into the new 2022 Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 car for a hot lap with Yuki Tsunoda and experience exactly what it feels like to drive a 2022 Formula 1 car for some test laps around the Misano World Circuit.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “POV: Tsunoda driving the AlphaTauri AT03

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    At least they didn't cover the buttons & switches like last year, which proved useless.
    Still pointless to do helmet/visor cam videos if you're going to cover the display anyway.
    They don't contain anything extraordinary, but basic stuff like for all teams.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.