POV: Tsunoda driving the AlphaTauri AT03
jump into the new 2022 Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 car for a hot lap with Yuki Tsunoda and experience exactly what it feels like to drive a 2022 Formula 1 car for some test laps around the Misano World Circuit.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
At least they didn't cover the buttons & switches like last year, which proved useless.
Still pointless to do helmet/visor cam videos if you're going to cover the display anyway.
They don't contain anything extraordinary, but basic stuff like for all teams.