Mugello Track Guide by Esteban Gutierrez


Mercedes just couldn't wait for our first look at Mugello. So they grabbed Esteban Gutierrez and fired up the Simulator for our first laps! Come take a look at the home of this year's F1 Tuscan Grand Prix!

