Formula 1 has a new winner! Pierre Gasly becomes the 109th F1 Race Winner at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, and the first Frenchman to win a Grand Prix since Olivier Panis won the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix!

The team spent time with Pierre after all of the commotions started to die down, and got his thoughts on what must be the best day of his life (once his phone stopped buzzing!)

