More on Abu Dhabi F1 GP by Peter Windsor

The air is still electric in Abu Dhabi - even as the F1 world moves on to the first of the winter tests. Following the dismissal by the race stewards of Mercedes' first two protests on Sunday night, Peter Windsor in this video looks at which path Mercedes may choose to take next.

Peter looks more closely at the relevant clauses in the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations that led to that last-lap sprint - and explains why Michael Masi, the Race Director, felt that he had the freedom to act beyond the boundaries of the regulations. Peter also talks about the team-to-FIA radio broadcasts we've heard this year - and about the way Charlie Whiting, Masi's predecessor, used to work things.

