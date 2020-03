2019 was meant to be the year of the Ferrari. After letting the titles slip through their hands in 2017, and again in 2018, a strong pre-season test meant it looked like this year was going to be different...

Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings

Check out 2019 F1 Calendar

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: