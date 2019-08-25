Mike Hawthorn lost his life in car accident





This Pathé news footage details the last moments and death of U.K.'s first Formula One world champion, Mike Hawthorn,

Hawthorn died on the 22nd of January 1959, only 3 months after he became the first British F1 champion and his retirement of Formula 1. He died in a car crash. He seemed to be racing against his motor racing team manager Rob Walker. Walker was driving a Mercedes Gullwing and got passed by Hawthorn, when he lost control of his Jaguar Mk 1 road car, hit a lorry and a tree that caused fatal head injuries.

