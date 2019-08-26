1957 Italian F1 Grand Prix Highlights


In this great footage in full colour you see how the 1957 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix evolved at the temple of speed in Monza.

In this film you can see how qualifying went and the arrival of Juan Manuel Fangio, who scored his 5th drivers title 2 grand prix earlier.

The race was won by Stirling Moss, who scored his 6th Formula 1 race victory with the Vanwall race car.

 


