Mercedes 2022 Emilia Romagna GP race debrief

Mercedes 2022 Emilia Romagna GP race debrief
30 April 2022 by    1 min read

Debrief time, brought to you by Akkodis! 👊 Shov answers your Imola GP queries, including DRS trains, slick tyre transitions, front wing adjusts and more 👀

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.