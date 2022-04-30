Mercedes 2022 Emilia Romagna GP race debrief
Debrief time, brought to you by Akkodis! 👊 Shov answers your Imola GP queries, including DRS trains, slick tyre transitions, front wing adjusts and more 👀
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Debrief time, brought to you by Akkodis! 👊 Shov answers your Imola GP queries, including DRS trains, slick tyre transitions, front wing adjusts and more 👀
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Last five F1 Videos items:
✅ Check out all our F1 News & Updates »