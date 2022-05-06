The Williams Warm-Up | Ep. 7 Miami GP | Williams Racing

Josh Denzel is our host for Episode 7 of The Williams Warm-Up, brought to you from Miami ahead of the city’s inaugural Grand Prix.

This week, we take a look inside our unique collaboration with Sergio J. Quinonez, aka SURGE. The local contemporary artist’s unmistakable style has been at the heart of our look and feel for Miami, from artwork in our 846 Lincoln Road pop-up to the eye-catching M monogram and that very special graffiti livery which dropped at the W South Beach.

Next up, we catch up with Williams Academy Driver Jamie Chadwick to get her thoughts ahead of the W Series campaign kicking off in Miami this weekend.

Finally, to mark Deaf Awareness Week, our Head of IT Delivery Claire Pagano explains what we are doing as a business and the changes that we’re making to support deaf and hard of hearing fans and employees.

