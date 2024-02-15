Leclerc and Sainz Interviews after First Ferrari SF-24 Laps

Leclerc and Sainz Interviews after First Ferrari SF-24 Laps
15 February 2024 by    1 min read

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz first impressions after driving the Ferrari SF-24 around the Fiorano Circuit.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.