The Fourth Element: F1 Mercedes W15 with Scarbs by Peter Windsor

Following a period of under-performance, it appears that Mercedes' engineering squad might have turned a corner. Initial feedback from Craig Scarborough on the newly unveiled W15 is notably optimistic. Moreover, he finds himself captivated by an unusual addition - the "0.1" fourth component on the front wing, whose legality is currently under scrutiny. This development hints at potential strategic innovations from Mercedes, potentially setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.

