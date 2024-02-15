The Fourth Element: F1 Mercedes W15 with Scarbs by Peter Windsor

The Fourth Element: F1 Mercedes W15 with Scarbs by Peter Windsor
15 February 2024 by    1 min read

Following a period of under-performance, it appears that Mercedes' engineering squad might have turned a corner. Initial feedback from Craig Scarborough on the newly unveiled W15 is notably optimistic. Moreover, he finds himself captivated by an unusual addition - the "0.1" fourth component on the front wing, whose legality is currently under scrutiny. This development hints at potential strategic innovations from Mercedes, potentially setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.