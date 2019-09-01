Kimi Räikkönen: iceman on a charge





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Alfa Romeo Racing’s Kimi Raikkonen. Kimi Raikkonen has continued to impress on track, with the ‘Ice Man’ taking seventh place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, to sit eighth in the drivers’ championship as we head towards Belgium. While demotions from top teams can be a negative for some in the paddock, the Finn has shown he still has what it takes, after moving from Ferrari to Alfa Romeo Racing on a two-year deal.

