Opportunity knocks – Alex Albon joins Aston Martin Red Bull Racing





British-born racer Alexander Albon has been promoted from Toro Rosso to join Max Verstappen at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. As he makes his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix the 23-year-old, who races under the Thai flag, talks about how he got the surprise call-up this August, his whirlwind ride from F2 to AMRBR and his hopes for the future.​

