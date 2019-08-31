F2 driver Hubert passed away in horrific crash at Spa
Renault Sport Racing is devastated at the loss of one of its brightest young talents, Anthoine Hubert, who passed away today following an accident involving several cars at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. The 22-year-old Frenchman was racing for BWT-Arden in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.
Anthoine was a member of the Renault Sport Academy and raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the final ladder to F1. As reigning GP3 champion and member of the Equipe de France, FFSA (French Federation of Motorsport), the Frenchman was a huge talent who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy.
His smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.His strong results in F2 this season, including wins on home soil in Monaco and France, inspired not just the other recruits but also the wider Renault Sport Racing group.
Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing
“Our thoughts are with Anthoine’s friends and family at this tragic time. Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy. He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory.”
Statement from Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal
“It’s almost impossible to find the right words at moments like these, but we are all devastated to hear the tragic news from today’s Formula 2 race. Anthoine was a wonderful person and a tremendous racing talent who had already enjoyed great success in the sport. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.”
Tribute on 1st of September at Spa
For Anthoine.
In a twinkle of an eye a young man's life and his racing dream was extinguished but I am sure that he will live forever in the hearts of all those who were close to him and who knew him well and who also share the same dreams. I pray for him and his family and friends and I also remember Jules Bianchi tragic death 4 years ago when it was so painful to accept that he would be no longer with us and we would never know how great his racing career might have been.
After seeing the video, I was wondering what can be done to reduce/eliminate similar accidents at that spot. Some say remove the barrier but what about all the trees behind the barrier? (without the barrier at least the second driver would not have crashed into Hubert). Another alternative could be to bring a "S" bend before the up-hill section to reduce speed when approaching the top of the hill. This of course will take away the "high speed excitement" on that section of the track... .
For next year the circuit has planned to replace the asfalt run-off area with a gravel pit, so the cars that hit the barrier won't bounce back as much as they can now.
Behind the barrier is a steep fall of several m. The circuit cannot be extended beyond the actual wall without major terrain changes. Antoine didn't bounce back onto the circuit, but stayed in the runoff area. The barrier did its work properly. But Correa had deviated from the circuit onto the runoff area without reducing speed....
I understand and yes, the barrier did it's work. I however do not think Correa could reduce much speed by the time he saw Hubert's car and yes, he was on the runoff area as well. I do hope replacing the runoff area asfalt with a "gravel pit" will slow down cars significantly to prevent such terrible accidents...