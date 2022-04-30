How the new F1 is working by Somerville & Windsor

In this video we talk exclusively to Jason Somerville - one of the key members of Ross Brawn's 2022 F1 car rules team. A component and aerodynamics engineer who began his career at the Motor Industry Research Association - MIRA - and who subsequently worked at Williams, Toyota, Renault (and then Williams again) before joining the FIA and F1 as Head of Aerodynamics in 2017.

Jason has played an integral role in the creation of the new-era, "easier-to-follow" ground-effect F1 cars. Shortly after the fourth round of the 2022 FIA F1 World Championship (at Imola) Peter Windsor talked to Jason about the performance of the new cars in the season so far; the return of "porpoising" to the F1 vernacular; 2022 car weights and sizes; the status of DRS; and where F1 is heading in the medium-term.

