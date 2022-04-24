The key to Max's F1 Imola sprint win by Peter Windsor

The Saturday sprint F1 race at Imola looked to be another demonstration of unabashed superiority by Charles Leclerc and Ferrari...until the right-front Pirelli on the F1-75 began to grain and thus to lose grip. Then Max Verstappen, the tyres on his Red Bull RB18 working perfectly, closed in for the kill. In this video, at 06:20, Peter Windsor offers a suggestion as to why there was such a difference in late-race tyre performance between the two cars.

Calling on data from FP2 at Imola this morning, Peter also looks ahead to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, when the protagonists will also be using harder Pirelli compounds. (Even so, the soft tyre still looks to be very raceable off the line, even with a higher fuel load.) Peter also analyses another disappointing day for Mercedes; a strong result for McLaren-Mercedes and Alfa Romeo; and the impressive drive by Haas' Mick Schumacher.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: