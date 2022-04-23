Red Bull vs Ferrari at Imola by Peter Windsor

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts the Saturday Imola Sprint race from the pole but alongside him sits Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The two cars - and drivers - look to be breathlessly close around this old-style circuit with its history and its hills and its olive groves and its thousands of fans - but it was Max who created the better lap amidst the constantly-changing conditions of Friday qualifying.

In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day's events, with special reference to Carlos Sainz, who crashed his Ferrari out of Q2, McLaren's Lando Norris, who lines up third - and to the factory Mercedes drivers (Lewis Hamilton and George Russell), both of whom failed to make it out of Q2.

