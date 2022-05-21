How Max asks less of his tyres by Peter Windsor

There are few better sections of F1 road for comparing driving styles than the T2/T3 transition at Barcelona.- and on Friday in Spain the action did not disappoint. Charles Leclerc topped both sessions for Ferrari - but did so with a very different technique on this critical piece of road - different from that of his team-mate, Carlos Sainz - and different certainly from that of his major rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Will Charles' style stand up to the demands of race conditions? At 01:27 in this video, Peter Windsor begins his analysis of T2/T3 - and explains why Max is asking much less of his left-rear Pirelli than probably any other driver in the race. As well as also reviewing the day overall, and publishing his customary, detailed analysis of the heavy- and light-fuel runs of the key runners in both Friday practice sessions, Peter also looks at the rise and rise of Mercedes - and at the increasingly-tense battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: