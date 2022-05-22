Ferrari's Leclerc on the pole in Spain by Peter Windsor

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Spain took his fourth pole position of the season - but this time it was different. This time, Charles (and team-mate Carlos Sainz) completed long fuel runs not only Friday in Barcelona but also (for good measure) on Saturday morning too - when everyone else was focusing on qualifying simulations.

So will this more-disciplined Ferrari team now be better-placed to withstand the proven race consistency of Red Bull's Max Verstappen (who starts P2)? Peter Windsor assesses this balance and more on the eve of the season's sixth race. Peter talks, too, about the improvements at Mercedes, where George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth and sixth, sandwiching the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

