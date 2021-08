The highlights of the 1980 German Formula 1 Grand Prix at the old high speed Hockenheim circuit.

This CBS broadcast gives you great view on the way F1 was back in 1980 in full colour.

Alan Jones started from pole in the Williams. Jacques Laffite won the race starting from P5 in the Ligier.

Here you can see the 1980 German F1 GP race results.

