Highlights 1963 Monaco F1 Grand Prix footage

See the highlights of the 1963 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in full colour.

The first championship race of 1963 was the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Team Lotus drivers still were Jim Clark and Trevor Taylor, BRM had Graham Hill and Richie Ginther. Porsche had redrawn. John Surtees was driving for Ferrari.

Jim Clark had lapped the complete field with 3/4 of the race gone. On lap 79 Clark's gearbox broke down and he was forced to retire the race. This left Hill in the lead and the second BRM of Ginther 2nd.

Here you can see the 1963 Monaco Grand Prix race results.

