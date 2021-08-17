Highlights 1983 French F1 GP footage

Renault had an enviable record at their home race, winning the French Grand Prix in 1979, 1981 and 1982, and the Regie were anxious for another victory with their new RE40 design.

Team leader Alain Prost was similarly keen to take his first race win in over a year.

Championship standings after two rounds: 1. Lauda (10) 2. Watson (9) 3. Piquet (9) 4. Laffite (6) 5. Arnoux (4)

Here you can find the 1983 French F1 Grand Prix race results.

