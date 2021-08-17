Highlights 1963 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa

Francorchamps, Belgium. BGV. Crowded car park.

Various shots of start and full coverage of Belgian Grand Prix showing ace drivers Phil Hill, Dan Gurney, Jack Brabham, Tony Maggs, John Surtees, Richie Ginther, Graham Hill, Innes Ireland, Joakim Bonnier, Bruce McClaren and Jim Clark.

Jim Clark is also seen taking the flag to become the winner. No events in this race to note, only lot of rain during racing. Various shots of good length of the crowd watching the race, people with movie cameras, binoculars, funny hats and holding umbrellas. Various shots of Jim Clark coming in and being congratulated as winner.

Here you can see the 1963 Belgian F1 Grand Prix race results

