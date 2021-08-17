2021 Summer review: McLaren & Norris (3/4)

Peter Windsor continues his F1 August Break time-outs with a quick look at the McLaren, Alpine and Alpha Tauri teams - in particular at Lando Norris, the young British star who has scored three stellar P3s (Imola, Monaco and Austria).

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished 1-4 for Alpine in the recent Hungarian GP; and Pierre Gasly has been consistently quick in the Alpha Tauri-Honda.

This is the third of our four F1 August Break time-out videos.

Check out more items on this website about: