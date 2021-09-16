Hamilton vs Verstappen 3D Crash Animation - 2021 Italian GP

A 3D crash reconstruction of the collision between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Formula 1 2021 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Did the halo do it again and who was to blame?

Check out some unique angles from above and as always super slow motion close ups of the crash. Enjoy the crashalong! Will this incredible Monza weekend go down in history as the story of McLaren's surprise one-two, or this clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

