Rewatch the 2021 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1:15 min. See how Valtteri Bottas overtakes 17 cars to finish 3rd and how both McLaren drivers scored their first 1-2 after eleven years.

Of course you will also see the collision of the year between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the chicane at Monza called the Variante del Rettifilo.

