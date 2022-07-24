Charles & Ferrari take French F1 pole by Peter Windsor

The driver of Ferrari number 16 - Charles Leclerc - took the 16th pole of his career during qualifying for the French GP at Ricard, equalling the record of the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen. For his part, Max will line up alongside Charles on the front row for the sixth time this year - and will be hoping that his Red Bull's superior top speed will prove decisive in race conditions.

In this video Peter Windsor offers an explanation as to why Verstappen - who was easily fastest on light fuel on Saturday morning - was again beaten when it mattered in Q3; why driving styles at Turn 11 - the signature corner of the Le Castellet circuit - separated the good from the great; and details the excellent qualifying laps of Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: