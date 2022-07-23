F1 French GP: Friday honours split by Peter Windsor

Ferrari were quickest on light fuel at Paul Ricard on Friday but it was Red Bull's Max Verstappen who dominated the longer fuel runs and the speed trap. And with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz obliged to start with a ten-place grid penalty (due to power unit element changes) it's therefore shaping-up into another head-on battle between Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the 2021 World Champion. Of course, there's much ground yet to be covered: Ferrari will be nervous about reliability and Red Bull cautious about tyre deg - as Peter Windsor suggests in this video.

To the backdrop of detailed results from both the light- and heavy-fuel runs, Peter looks at a number of the variables in play - and at some of the other major teams, including Mercedes, McLaren, Williams, Alpine and Alpha Tauri.

