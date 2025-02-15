Can McLaren Win 2025 Drivers' Title? Norris and Piastri Discuss
Sky Sports' Craig Slater interviewed McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Thursday.
As the team surprised many by putting their 2025 F1 car on track (albeit with a camo livery) at Silverstone, many have been quick to point out differences between the MCL39 and its title-winning predecessor, the MCL38.
Ahead of the upcoming F1 season, the pair of drivers discussed their title chances in what could be a thrilling, close fight.
