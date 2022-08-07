Ask Mick Schumacher

Schumacher's father would stop Haas criticism according Ecclestone
7 August 2022 by    1 min read

You sent in you questions for Mick Schumacher on social media - he answers some of them in the new edition of Ask Mick!

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.