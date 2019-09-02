Animated Timelapse 2019 Belgian F1 GP


Relive the 2019 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix with this animated timelapse of the great battle between Ferrari & Mercedes. The great improvement of Alexander Albon in the Red Bull going from 18th to 5th and the very lucky & unlucky Lando Norris in the Mclaren.

