Animated Timelapse 2019 Belgian F1 GP





Relive the 2019 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix with this animated timelapse of the great battle between Ferrari & Mercedes. The great improvement of Alexander Albon in the Red Bull going from 18th to 5th and the very lucky & unlucky Lando Norris in the Mclaren.

