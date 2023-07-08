A flying lap of Silverstone with Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing returns to the historic circuit of Silverstone, the very birthplace of Formula 1. This legendary track holds a special place in the hearts of the entire team, as they have forged a deep connection with its iconic layout over the years. Known for its lengthy straightaways and graceful curves, Silverstone, originally an airfield, presents a formidable challenge for both the driver and the cutting-edge machinery. Embark on an exhilarating journey with the exceptional talent of Max Verstappen as he pilots the awe-inspiring RB18 through the hallowed grounds of Silverstone, showcasing the perfect harmony between man and machine. Witness the convergence of skill, engineering prowess, and the rich heritage of Formula 1 at this remarkable venue

