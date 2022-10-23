2022 USA F1 GP Qualifying Analysis by Peter Windsor

On a day coloured by the news of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull, Ferrari qualified one-two in Austin ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Carlos Sainz took the pole with a dazzling performance in Q3 - and also with a nice display of heavy-fuel, FP3, laps behind him.

With his team-mate, Charles Leclerc, incurring a ten-place grid penalty for an internal combustion engine (ICE) and turbocharger change, Max starts from the outside of the front row. Red Bull's Sergio Perez is also hit by a five-place grid penalty (ICE change), leaving the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, to fill the second row. In this video, Peter Windsor compares the qualifying laps of the leading runners, analyses their top speeds and looks also at their heavy-fuel runs in FP3.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: