2022 USA F1 GP Friday analysis by Peter Windsor

It was a bit of a strange Friday in Austin, Texas, what with the naming of the Andretti Corner postponed due to flight delays; drivers like Charles Leclerc sitting-out FP1 and then all the teams running a long and relatively tedious Pirelli tyre test in FP2. About the only driver who had fun, indeed, was Ferrari's Charles, who made up for lost ground at the start of FP2 by instantly matching (on medium tyres) the soft-tyre time set by his team-mate, Carlos Sainz, in FP1.

Friday was unusual in another way, too, because more teams than normal ran long fuel runs in FP1 thanks to the Pirelli work scheduled for FP2. Peter Windsor in this video analyses the data from those runs in addition to some of the other key performance trends.

