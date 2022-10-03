2022 Singapore F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

Sergio Perez's extraordinary feel for linear acceleration under lateral load - and the tyre management that this talent engenders - was showcased perfectly at Monaco in May and then again in the 2022 Singapore GP, where he out-qualified Max Verstappen (who ran short of fuel due to too many aborted laps) and then withstood titanic pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on race evening. Perez made a perfect start from the (damp) front row and led the race from start to finish, despite the almost-constant presence of the red car in his mirrors.

Leclerc drove absolutely on the limit but in the closing stages, on slicks, he over-cooked his tyres in both the warm-up cycle and in the slipstream of the Perez Red Bull. In the end, Perez was able to win despite the application of a 5sec penalty for a Safety Car delta misdemeanour. Carlos Sainz finished a distant third in the other Ferrari, ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. It was a bad day, though for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton in the early stages only just able to keep the Sainz Ferrari in sight before sliding into the tyre wall and finally finishing only ninth. Peter Windsor in this video analyses the day's key events and explains why Perez was able to score so decisive a win.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: