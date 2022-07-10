2022 Austrian F1 Sprint by Peter Windsor

Max Verstappen and Red Bull made it look relatively easy in the Austrian GP Sprint race, leading, as they did, from lights out to chequered flag...but it was their homework from yesterday and this morning that in reality gave them the advantage.

In this video Peter Windsor explains why Max was more able to manage his medium-compound Pirelli tyres and why Ferrari - who finished second and third with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - again found themselves behind the music. Also featured: the early-race fight between the Ferrari drivers; Lewis Hamilton's recovery from his qualifying accident on Friday; the drama at the start; the strong race for Haas; and an old-style lap of honour.

