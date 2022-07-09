Why both Mercs crashed in Austria by Peter Windsor

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the race for the Sprint pole in Austria on Friday - but it was close - very close. The two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start second and third, separated by only a few thousandths of a second on this relatively small, 4.3 km, 10-corner circuit. Sergio Perez should be starting P4 in the other Red Bull but, with all his Q3 times deleted for exceeding track limits, that position now goes to Mercedes' George Russell.

Like his team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, George lost control of his W13 mid-corner in Q3 - and, again like Lewis, ended his session in the barrier. In this video Peter Windsor offers an explanation for this spate of similar Mercedes excursions and provides an analysis, including details of Max Verstappen's fuel run, of how Friday in Austria unfolded for Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and others.

